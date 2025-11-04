Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.6667.

Get Nayax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYAX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nayax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Trading Up 1.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Nayax has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Nayax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.