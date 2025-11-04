Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYAX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Nayax has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Nayax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

