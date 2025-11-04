Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.6667.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYAX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nayax
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax
Nayax Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Nayax has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Nayax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.