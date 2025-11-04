Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

View Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 194.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.