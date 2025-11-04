Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Nordson Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nordson has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,200. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

