North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$26.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Price Performance

About North American Construction Group

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$21.69 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The firm has a market cap of C$632.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.