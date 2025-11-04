NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NVA opened at C$17.05 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

