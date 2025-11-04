NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,578,937 shares of company stock worth $641,069,346 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

