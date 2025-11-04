NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,578,937 shares of company stock valued at $641,069,346. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

