Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

