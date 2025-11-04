Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,388.36. The trade was a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.6%

PNFP opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

