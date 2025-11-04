PTC (PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $752.0530 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Shares of PTC stock opened at $196.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average is $189.14.
In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.31.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
