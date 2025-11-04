PTC (PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTCGet Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $752.0530 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $196.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average is $189.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.7% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 775,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 278,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 131,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PTC by 113.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.31.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Earnings History for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

