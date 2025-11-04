Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

