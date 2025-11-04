QUALCOMM (QCOM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $10.7416 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:45 PM ET.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 786,110 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

