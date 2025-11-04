Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.