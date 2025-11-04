Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

