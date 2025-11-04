Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 9,977 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.85.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

