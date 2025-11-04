Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 73.3% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $105.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

