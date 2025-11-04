Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of BLDR opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.17. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.