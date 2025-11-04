Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in GATX Corporation $GATX

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of GATX worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.89 and a 1-year high of $178.26.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $354,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,307.60. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,139.75. This represents a 19.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.