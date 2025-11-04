Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.54 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

PPG stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $130.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

