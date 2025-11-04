Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,575.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,296 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,907 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of UAL opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

