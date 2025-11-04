Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.03 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

