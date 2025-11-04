Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Brink’s worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Brink’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.6%

Brink’s stock opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $50,421.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,844.30. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,345. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $2,900,153 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brink’s

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.