Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 548 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 225.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

