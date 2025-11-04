Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

