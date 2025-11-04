Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Essent Group worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 145,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $158,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,700.45. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 243,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,495. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,190 shares of company stock worth $1,802,316. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

