Reviewing Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -175.97% -171.79% Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -$790,000.00 -18.97 Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 93.63

Risk & Volatility

Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agassi Sports Entertainment. Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agassi Sports Entertainment competitors beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

