Reviewing Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) and The Competition

Profitability
This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agassi Sports Entertainment
|N/A
|-175.97%
|-171.79%
|Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agassi Sports Entertainment
|N/A
|-$790,000.00
|-18.97
|Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors
|$47.83 million
|-$19.62 million
|93.63
Risk & Volatility
Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Agassi Sports Entertainment competitors beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Agassi Sports Entertainment
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
