Reviewing Gamehaus (GMHS) & Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gamehaus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A
Gamehaus Competitors -125.01% -63.17% -2.07%

Volatility & Risk

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamehaus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Gamehaus $118.05 million $3.96 million 38.67
Gamehaus Competitors $2.66 billion $19.42 million 13.22

Gamehaus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gamehaus beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

