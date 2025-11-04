Reviewing Gamehaus (GMHS) & Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership
63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Gamehaus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamehaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gamehaus Competitors
|-125.01%
|-63.17%
|-2.07%
Volatility & Risk
Gamehaus has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamehaus
|$118.05 million
|$3.96 million
|38.67
|Gamehaus Competitors
|$2.66 billion
|$19.42 million
|13.22
Gamehaus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Gamehaus beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Gamehaus
Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.
