Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in Rio Tinto by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

