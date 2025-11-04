Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,512,000 after acquiring an additional 616,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 586,088 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after acquiring an additional 580,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,272,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $489,711.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at $35,667,607.68. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,957 shares of company stock worth $9,021,374. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

