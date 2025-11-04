Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 51.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 158,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 71.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 1,019,306 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 54,855.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 603,961 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

