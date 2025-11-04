Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Kian Fatt Chong Sells 7,078 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,027,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,500,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,343,000 after acquiring an additional 906,840 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

