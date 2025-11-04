Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.
