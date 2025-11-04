Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

SLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7%

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.39. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 294.20%.The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 134.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

