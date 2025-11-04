Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 68.73%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 65.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 155.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $561,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.