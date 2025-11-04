Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Get Sinclair alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGI

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Sinclair Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sinclair by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $951.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.