Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) vs. United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Head-To-Head Review

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million 2.49 $7.40 million $1.27 10.31 Solera National Bancorp $75.25 million 0.79 $18.07 million $5.22 2.64

Solera National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 16.44% 11.96% 0.90% Solera National Bancorp 28.36% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

United Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

