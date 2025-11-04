Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

