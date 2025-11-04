Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,045 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after acquiring an additional 788,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 810,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 654,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,380,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,082,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 591,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

