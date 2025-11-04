Spire Wealth Management Has $260,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 402,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 203,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average is $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

