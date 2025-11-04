Spire Wealth Management Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4,858.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 112,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $11,860,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,000. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 349,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,855,055 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

