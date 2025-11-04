Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $70,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after buying an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,651,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 135.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,910,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2,460.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $601.45 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $463.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

