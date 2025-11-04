Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 5.5%

RBLX opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,119 shares of company stock valued at $23,527,437. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.