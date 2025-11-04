Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.6% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,040. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.