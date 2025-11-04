Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,310 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 769.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,084 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,473,000 after purchasing an additional 702,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,323,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $79,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,550.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.32, a PEG ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

