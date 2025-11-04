Spire Wealth Management Sells 33 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NVR by 217,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in NVR by 9,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 5,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 850 shares of company stock worth $6,888,075 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

NVR Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,061.37 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,527.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,923.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,612.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $130.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

