Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5,117.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,753,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 237.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,674,000 after buying an additional 190,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $517.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

