Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,771 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

