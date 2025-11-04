Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

