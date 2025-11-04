Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TBLA
Insider Activity at Taboola.com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,249 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 568,164 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 73.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 530,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 63.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 997,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 378,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
TBLA stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $926.45 million, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.30.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.