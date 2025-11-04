Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,261 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.