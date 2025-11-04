Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,716 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Lantheus by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 899.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 100,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 90,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

